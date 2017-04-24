K-113 from K-18 to U.S. 24 Mill & Overlay Project in Manhattan
On Tuesday, May 2, weather permitting, a 1.5-inch mill and overlay project will begin on a 5.6-mile section of K-113 from K-18 to U.S. 24 in Manhattan. Work will begin on the south end of the project just north of the K-18 Diverging Diamond Interchange Project underway and move north to U.S. 24. Work will take place during daylight hours, Beginning on Tuesday, May 2, northbound and southbound K-113 will be reduced to one open lane each direction for a few miles at a time on the four-lane portion.
