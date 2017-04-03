House approves full-strength beer in ...

House approves full-strength beer in grocery stores; area lawmakers split votes

The Kansas House in Topeka has voted to give grocery stores the right to sell full-strength beer, overcoming the state's history of strict liquor laws. The bill passed 80 to 45 Thursday, according to the Associated Press.

