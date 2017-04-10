Former Manhattan man faces trial in Wichita murder case
A former Manhattan man and K-State student has been bound over for trial in Sedgwick County in connection with an October murder case. Dane Owens, 28, was bound over by Sedgwick County District Judge Kevin O'Connor following a preliminary hearing, with bond set at $500,000.
