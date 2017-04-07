Essex Books Presents Shelf Awareness: The Kansas Spirit
"I love the Kansas spirit, the no-drama, get-it-done, attitude," says Romalyn Tilghman. Her debut novel, To the Stars Through Difficulties , takes its title from the Kansas state motto, Ad Astra per Aspera.
