SUEANN NICOLE HALL, 31, Manhattan, Kansas, was found guilty April 19 of two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, one involving a powder or crystal form and one of marijuana. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, fined her a total of $480 and placed her on one year of unsupervised probation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.