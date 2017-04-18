Courts
SUEANN NICOLE HALL, 31, Manhattan, Kansas, was found guilty April 19 of two counts of misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, one involving a powder or crystal form and one of marijuana. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, fined her a total of $480 and placed her on one year of unsupervised probation.
