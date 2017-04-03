City to vote on 'Ville vision plan
This is a first-reading item to add the plan into the Manhattan Urban Area Comprehensive Plan. The plan involves shortterm and long-range goals for increasing housing and retail opportunities, making streetscape upgrades, and using city parking lots as leverage for development.
