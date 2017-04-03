City approves new direction for Aggie...

City approves new direction for Aggieville

Aggieville may look completely different in 10 years as the Manhattan City Commission adopted a new plan Tuesday night for the popular bar and shopping district. The Plan organizes Aggieville in three distinct areas that allow larger building projects on Bluemont Avenue and Laramie Street, while preserving the historic integrity of buildings along Moro Street and North Manhattan Avenue.

