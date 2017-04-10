CAB troops return to post following A...

CAB troops return to post following Afghanistan deployment

Family and friends of more than 300 Fort Riley soldiers welcomed back their loved ones, who returned from Afghanistan as part of a regular rotation of forces in support of Operation Resolute Support and Operation Freedom's Sentinel. The soldiers who were reunited with loved ones Wednesday morning were the first group of more than 800 who were part of those operations.

