Air Field
Clayton Jones, 14, and Aaron Jones look at the inside of a 1964 Cessna 172F Skyhawk during an aviation career day at Heartland Aviation on Saturday. Community members had the opportunity to learn about different jobs in the aviation industry, includi Aviation Career Day introduced young people to all aspects of aviation, from air traffic control to piloting the plane itself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Manhattan Music Thread (Apr '12)
|Apr 10
|Musikologist
|19
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC