383 board hears discussion on parks and rec improvements

Members of the USD 383 board of education heard an update on proposed parks and recreation improvements that were discussed at a Manhattan City Commission work session last week. On Wednesday evening, deputy city manager Jason Hilgers told board members about the resolution passed by city commissioners that allows a ballot measure to be prepared for the November election.

