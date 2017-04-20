2 senior citizens in rural Manhattan arrested in connection with pot possession
Three individuals from rural Manhattan in Pottawatomie County were arrested Monday in connection with possession of marijuana and other crimes. Three individuals from rural Manhattan in Pottawatomie County, including a 67-year-old and a 70-year-old, were arrested Monday evening in connection with drug crimes and other counts, Pottawatomie County Sheriff Greg Riat said Thursday.
