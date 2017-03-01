When will the Dairy Queen on Anderson Avenue reopen?
Q: With the warmer weather coming back around, I was wondering when the Dairy Queen on Anderson will reopen after the fire that they had there? Darren Brown, owner of Brown and Co. of Manhattan, said Friday that he anticipates the restaurant will open in four to five weeks.
