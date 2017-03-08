Vehicle slams into house in southwest MHK
A vehicle ran into a house on Geneva Drive after leaving Fort Riley Boulevard around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Riley County Police Department public information officer Alexander Robinson has confirmed the car's occupant was transported to Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb 14
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC