Veatch will evaluate MBB with president Myers

When the men's basketball season comes to a close, acting athletic director Laird Veatch will sit down with Kansas State president Richard Myers to talk about the direction of the program. With the departure of athletic director John Currie on Tuesday amid speculation about the future of Wildcat coach Bruce Weber, Veatch said he expects to work with Myers at the right time to decide the appropriate steps.

