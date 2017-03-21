Topeka man sentenced in local sex trafficking case
Reginald Eugene Newman, 30, Topeka, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. In his plea, he admitted that on March 21, 2015, he and his wife, co-defendant Tiara Jade Newman, took a 17-year-old girl from Topeka to Junction City, Kan., for the purpose of prostitution.
