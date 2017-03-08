Study describes goat cheese flavors

Study describes goat cheese flavors

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Dairy Reporter

Five trained descriptive panelists from the Center for Sensory Analysis and Consumer Behavior at Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, participated in a study to further develop an existing lexicon for use in describing the flavor characteristics of a wide variety of US artisan goat cheeses. Published lexicons for cheese were investigated before establishing a lexicon of 39 flavor attributes to represent sensory characteristics for the various cheeses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dairy Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a married man Feb 14 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,380 • Total comments across all topics: 279,480,096

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC