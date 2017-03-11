Snow slows start to Fake Patty's Day revelry in Manhattan
Cold weather helped keep Manhattan's boisterous Fake Patty's Day crowds in check Saturday morning, but by late afternoon, reports of intoxication had reached typical levels, a Riley County police officer said. Fake Patty's Day is a Manhattan tradition in which Kansas State University students and others celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with a day and night of partying and drinking before departing for spring break.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb 14
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC