Snow slows start to Fake Patty's Day ...

Snow slows start to Fake Patty's Day revelry in Manhattan

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Capital-Journal

Cold weather helped keep Manhattan's boisterous Fake Patty's Day crowds in check Saturday morning, but by late afternoon, reports of intoxication had reached typical levels, a Riley County police officer said. Fake Patty's Day is a Manhattan tradition in which Kansas State University students and others celebrate St. Patrick's Day early with a day and night of partying and drinking before departing for spring break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a married man Feb 14 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,527,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC