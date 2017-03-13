Skimmers' found at 2 Manhattan gas stations
The Riley County Police Department says officers responded to two separate calls on March 9 and March 10 from local gas stations reporting they had found skimmers or devices that can be used to obtain credit or debit card information from customers paying at the pump. The gas stations in question are the Shop Quick at 529 Richards Dr. and the Shop Quick at 430 Fort Riley Blvd. RCPD says if you used either gas station to purchase gas from the pump, please review your bank statements for any fraudulent activity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb 14
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC