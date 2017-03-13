Skimmers' found at 2 Manhattan gas stations

The Riley County Police Department says officers responded to two separate calls on March 9 and March 10 from local gas stations reporting they had found skimmers or devices that can be used to obtain credit or debit card information from customers paying at the pump. The gas stations in question are the Shop Quick at 529 Richards Dr. and the Shop Quick at 430 Fort Riley Blvd. RCPD says if you used either gas station to purchase gas from the pump, please review your bank statements for any fraudulent activity.

