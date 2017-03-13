Skimmers' found at 2 Manhattan gas st...

Skimmers' found at 2 Manhattan gas stations

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

The Riley County Police Department says officers responded to two separate calls on March 9 and March 10 from local gas stations reporting they had found skimmers or devices that can be used to obtain credit or debit card information from customers paying at the pump. The gas stations in question are the Shop Quick at 529 Richards Dr. and the Shop Quick at 430 Fort Riley Blvd. RCPD says if you used either gas station to purchase gas from the pump, please review your bank statements for any fraudulent activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a married man Feb 14 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Egypt
  4. Zimbabwe
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,536,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC