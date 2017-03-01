Sanders named Lee elementary principal
Mindy Sanders has been named the principal of Lee Elementary School. Sanders currently serves as the Assistant Principal at Frank V. Bergman Elementary School in Manhattan, KS and as a Clinical Instructor for USD 383 in conjunction with Kansas State University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb 14
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC