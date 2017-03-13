Regents appoint enrollment task force

Regents appoint enrollment task force

23 hrs ago

State's Pat Bosco and Manhattan Area Technical College's Jim Genandt are charged with finding ways to attract more first-generation students to the state's higher education system. The Kansas Board of Regents appointed at its Wednesday meeting Bosco, K-State's vice president for student life, and Genandt, MATC's president, to an eight-member panel.

