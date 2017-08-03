RCPD Report 3/8/2017
Officers filed a report for criminal threat in the 2000 block of Little Kitten Ave. on March 7, 2017 at approximately 8:20 AM. Officers listed Stoneybrook Retirement Home as the victim when they reported that an unknown suspect called Stoneybrook claiming to have placed 3 bombs outside the facility.
