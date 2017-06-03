RCPD Report 3/6/2017
Officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 2200 block of College Ave. on March 3, 2017 at approximately 11:00 AM. Officers listed Nicholas Jones, 22, of Manhattan, Jacob Biller, 20, of Manhattan, TK Mcwhertor, 21, of Manhattan, Samuel Chadick, 20, of Manahttan, and Justin Keskett, 20, of Manhattan, as victims when they reported that an unknown suspect entered their apartments during the night and took money from them.
