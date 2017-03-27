RCPD Daily Activity Report 3/21/17

Riley County Police Officers filed a report for burglary in the 2500 block of Farm Bureau Road Monday at approximately 4:05 PM. Officers listed 30 year old David Hernandez Guzman of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported an unknown suspect entered a shed on his property and took an air compressor, 5 nail guns, a compound bow, and other miscellaneous tools.

