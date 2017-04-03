RCPD Activity Report 3/31/17
Riley County Police Officers filed a report for criminal threat and criminal damage to property in the 200 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. yesterday morning. Officers listed Larry McCallister, 34, of Ogden, and Denny's Restaurant, as victims when McCallister reported that a suspect broke a window of the store and threatened to kill him when he escorted the suspect from the restaurant.
Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
