RCPD Activity Report 3/3/17

Riley County Police Officers filed a report for aggravated arson and domestic battery in the southwest part of Manhattan yesterday when a 39 year old male reported that a 36 year old female known to him set his bed on fire and struck him with a cell phone. Due to the nature of the allegations made, no additional information was released.

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Riley County was issued at March 03 at 5:53PM CST

