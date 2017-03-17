Purim carnival a time for serious fun
Shai Ben-Itzhak, 8, of Manhattan, dresses as Queen Esther at the Purim carnival on Sunday, March 12, at Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 S.W. Munson. Rabbi Debbie Stiel wore a clown costume for the Purim carnival on Sunday, March 12, at Temple Beth Sholom, 4200 S.W. Munson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC