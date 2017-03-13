NCAA women's bracket 2017: Stanford a...

NCAA women's bracket 2017: Stanford a 2 seed will play 15-seed New Mexico State in the first round

The Stanford Cardinal are returning to the NCAA tournament as a 2-seed taking on 15-seed, New Mexico State. Stanford women's basketball is scheduled to tip off at Saturday March 18 in Manhattan, Kansas.

