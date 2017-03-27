Manhattan commission approves loan fo...

Manhattan commission approves loan for K-State Foundation

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

The city of Manhattan will be loaning the K-State Foundation $800,000 in economic development funds for a new building being constructed on Kimball Avenue. At Tuesday night's city commission meeting, commissioners authorized the city to enter into an agreement with the K-State Foundation that would loan the entity money with one recently added stipulation - tenants of the proposed office space must maintain a minimum wage of $16.50 per hour.

