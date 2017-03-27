Kurtz on Frank: 'You have every right to vent'
KMAN Sports Director John Kurtz recorded his thoughts on former K-State basketball coach Frank Martin Monday. Martin, who took over the reigns of the Wildcats after Bob Huggins left Manhattan for West Virginia after one year in the Little Apple, has South Carolina in the Final Four following the Gamecocks' defeat of Florida in the Elite 8 Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC