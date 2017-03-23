Kansas father arrested in shooting death of teenage son
A Kansas man was arrested on second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of his teenage son, police officials said Monday.Glen Farrow, 41, was a... - Passengers travelling on certain airlines from countries in the Middle East and Africa to the United States will no longer be allowed to carry-on some ele... Maybe you'd like to bring in a load of stocker calves this spring, or you're interested in buying some bred heifers to grow the herd. You'll need grazing area to make it happe... Nebraska senior third baseman MJ Knighten was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC