K-State University IGP Institute to Hold Grain Risk Management...

Thursday Mar 16

Obtaining the ability to efficiently manage potential marketplace challenges is a valued asset for grain marketing, and individuals who are interested in learning this are encouraged to take advantage of the IGP-KSU Risk Management course that is offered August 7-11, 2017, at the IGP Institute Conference Center in Manhattan, Kansas. The first three days are focused on key elements of price risk management and hedging through the use of grain futures, and also emphasizing basis trading and its impact on those who purchase and sell grains and oilseeds.

