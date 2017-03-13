K-State University IGP Institute to Hold Grain Risk Management...
Obtaining the ability to efficiently manage potential marketplace challenges is a valued asset for grain marketing, and individuals who are interested in learning this are encouraged to take advantage of the IGP-KSU Risk Management course that is offered August 7-11, 2017, at the IGP Institute Conference Center in Manhattan, Kansas. The first three days are focused on key elements of price risk management and hedging through the use of grain futures, and also emphasizing basis trading and its impact on those who purchase and sell grains and oilseeds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milling Journal.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC