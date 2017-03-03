Johnny Kaw's takes over former Rusty'...

Johnny Kaw's takes over former Rusty's locations in Aggieville

Johnny Kaw's Sports Bar will take over the Aggieville space recently vacated by Rusty's and Rusty's Outback, iconic bars in the Manhattan party district that closed in February. Johnny Kaw's, located at 1218 1/2 Moro St., will use the new space to open Johnny Kaw's Yard Bar, said owner Brett Allred.

