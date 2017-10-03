In Focus 3/10/17
Today's guests on In Focus included State Senator Tom Hawk of Manhattan, USD 475 Executive Director of Communications Matthew Droge and Master Teacher Joanie Hayden, the 2017 Elizabeth Dole Foundation Dole Caregiver Fellow Carolyn Toliver-Lee from Manhattan, as well as US Senator Jerry Moran of Manhattan.
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb 14
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
