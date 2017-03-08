Friends raise nearly $7,500 for family displaced by fire
Friends and family have started a crowdfunding effort for a Manhattan family displaced after a Sunday night fire at their home. Smoke and water damage forced Mike Sanchez, Manhattan High girls soccer coach, and his wife and four kids to leave their home at 2013 Timber Creek Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb 14
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC