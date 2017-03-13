Fake Patty's Day reportedly "not all that bad"

KMAN had an opportunity to visit with Riley County Police Public Information Officer Alexander Robinson early Monday, who said Fake Patty's Day wasn't "all that bad." The rest of his interview follows: Daniel Mainville, 32, of Manhattan, was arrested in the 300 block of N. 3rd St. on March 11, 2017 at approximately 2:05 PM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.