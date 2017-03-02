Crews battle early-morning fire at Dusty Bookshelf store in Manhattan's Aggieville district
Crews were battling a two-alarm fire early Thursday at a business in the Aggieveille district of Manhattan, authorities said. On a Facebook post, the Manhattan Fire Department said the blaze occurred at the Dusty Bookshelf business at 700 N. Manhattan Ave. The fire initially was reported in the area of Anderson and N. Manhattan Avenues, just south of the Kansas State University campus.
