College Board of Trustees approves the bid for bookstore addition
In last night's meeting the College Board of Trustees approved the bid from Budreau Construction in the amount of $181,494.00 for completion of the T-Bird Bookstore's new addition. Campbell & Johnson Engineering firm facilitated the bookstore's bidding process and bids were brought to market via public advertising and direct invitations to ten construction firms.
