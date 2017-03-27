College Board of Trustees approves th...

College Board of Trustees approves the bid for bookstore addition

In last night's meeting the College Board of Trustees approved the bid from Budreau Construction in the amount of $181,494.00 for completion of the T-Bird Bookstore's new addition. Campbell & Johnson Engineering firm facilitated the bookstore's bidding process and bids were brought to market via public advertising and direct invitations to ten construction firms.

