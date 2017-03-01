Burned building had storied past of peddling books, clothes
A piece of Aggieville history went up in smoke during Thursday morning's blaze. The Dusty Bookshelf had served Manhattan residents with affordable books for 25 years, but the history of the building dates back as far as 1908 when the building first became a staple in Manhattan's premiere bar district.
