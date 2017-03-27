Budget and Fake Patty's Day examined by Riley County Law Board
Riley County Law Board members began budget discussion at their Monday meeting with much talk about personnel-but prior to that discussion Brian Johnson with the Local Fraternal Order of Police reminded the board of the difficult cases police deal with daily such as infant autopsies, suicide calls, rape victims they try to console. Johnson encouraged the board to carefully consider adequate pay and consideration of shift differential and educational pay when dealing with the personnel aspect of this next year's budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb '17
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16)
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC