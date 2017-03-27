Budget and Fake Patty's Day examined by Riley County Law Board

Riley County Law Board members began budget discussion at their Monday meeting with much talk about personnel-but prior to that discussion Brian Johnson with the Local Fraternal Order of Police reminded the board of the difficult cases police deal with daily such as infant autopsies, suicide calls, rape victims they try to console. Johnson encouraged the board to carefully consider adequate pay and consideration of shift differential and educational pay when dealing with the personnel aspect of this next year's budget.

