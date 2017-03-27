Budget and Fake Patty's Day examined ...

Budget and Fake Patty's Day examined by Riley County Law Board

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KMAN-AM Manhattan

Riley County Law Board members began budget discussion at their Monday meeting with much talk about personnel-but prior to that discussion Brian Johnson with the Local Fraternal Order of Police reminded the board of the difficult cases police deal with daily such as infant autopsies, suicide calls, rape victims they try to console. Johnson encouraged the board to carefully consider adequate pay and consideration of shift differential and educational pay when dealing with the personnel aspect of this next year's budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Manhattan Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a married man Feb '17 Jeremy 3
Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew Dec '16 K State Grad 1
News Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11) Dec '16 Also a victim 5
Let's play where is Gina and otis Dec '16 Waldo 1
Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16) Dec '16 Butthurt 28
News Army fires Grigsby from fort command post (Sep '16) Dec '16 Wrong head 4
Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley Dec '16 What again 4
See all Manhattan Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Manhattan Forum Now

Manhattan Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Manhattan Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Manhattan, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,859 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC