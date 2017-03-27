Abilene schools celebrate music with ...

Abilene schools celebrate music with several concerts

The Abilene High School Singers directed by Danette Whiteley, traveled to New York City on March 20 where they performed with the National Festival Chorus at Carnegie Hall. Kansas Governor Sam Brownback recently signed a proclamation declaring the month of March as Music In Our Schools Month for Kansas schools.

