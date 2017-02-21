Why can't I wear my glasses in my driver's license photo?
Q: My wife and I recently renewed our driver's licenses. The examiner had each of us remove our eyeglasses to have our driver's license photos taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manhattan Mercury.
Comments
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a married man
|Feb 14
|Jeremy
|3
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC