Via Christi facilities aid community efforts
According to a recent press release from Via Christi Heath, Via Christi in Manhattan and Wamego Health Center provided more than four million dollars in community benefit in fiscal year 2016. The company's total community benefit was nearly $78 million across its nine Kansas hospitals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
