Rental ordinance approved
Many citizens of Manhattan came out both in support and against an ordinance on rental property registration at Tuesday's city commission meeting. Rental property owner Richard Hill, among others, spoke out against the ordinance which he says would impose regulation on rental property owners, requiring them to register each rental property they own.
