RCPD Report 2/8/2017
Officers filed a report for a motor vehicle theft in the 2400 block of Woodway Dr. on February 7, 2017 at approximately 5:00 PM. Officers listed Zachary Porter, 28, of Manhattan, as the victim when Joyce Porter, Zachary's wife, reported his 2015 Scion FRS had been taken sometime between 9:00 PM on February 6, 2017 and 3:40 PM on February 7, 2017.
