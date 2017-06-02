RCPD Report 2/6/2017

Officers filed a report for burglary in the 4900 block of Ladera Ct. on February 3, 2017 at approximately 9:00 AM. Officers listed Lesley Isom, 54, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported than an unknown suspect forced their way into a home under construction and took 2 air compressors, a radio, and other miscellaneous construction equipment, as well as damaging a door frame.

