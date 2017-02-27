RCPD Report 2/28/2017

Officers with the Riley County Police Department filed a report for vehicle burglary in the 400 block of S. 4th St. on February 27, 2017 at approximately 1:45 PM. Officers listed Miles Sprague, 47, of Manhattan, as the victim when he reported that an unknown suspect entered his his vehicle and took approximately $300.00 in currency, as well as 2 cell phones and a tablet.

