Michigan-based Founders Brewing Co. expands distribution to Topeka
Thanks to a partnership with Crown Distributors, Founders suds will be available from Topeka west to Salina, including Manhattan, starting April 1, the company announced this week. The beer previously was available only in the Kansas City area.
