Meth-related investigation in Junction City draws out HazMat crews

A news release from the Junction City Police Department indicates the Junction City/Geary County Drug Operations Group, assisted by the Riley County Hazardous Materials Response Team executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of Spring Hill Rd. after a month long investigation into the Manufacturing of Methamphetamine occurring at the residence. The Manhattan Fire Department and Junction City Fire Department also assisted with the Investigation.

