MATC up for re-accreditation this May

Tuesday Feb 14

Manhattan Area Technical College will undergo a comprehensive evaluation visit May 1st-3rd by a team representing The Higher Learning The Higher Learning Commission is one of six accrediting agencies in the United States that provide institutional accreditation on a regional basis by evaluating an entire institution and accredititing it as a whole. The HLC accredits approximately 1,100 institutions of higher education in a nineteen-state region.

Manhattan, KS

