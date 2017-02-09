Manhattan bicyclist injured in accident

A 20-year-old Manhattan man was taken to the hospital following a car bicycle accident which closed Seth Child and Anderson Avenue for close to two hours Thursday evening. Johnathan Crowder was southbound on a bicycle in the left hand lane on K-113 or Seth Child, just south of Anderson Avenue, when a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Jerry Marrow, 67, of Manhattan struck the rear of the bicycle.

