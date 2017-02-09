Manhattan bicyclist injured in accident
A 20-year-old Manhattan man was taken to the hospital following a car bicycle accident which closed Seth Child and Anderson Avenue for close to two hours Thursday evening. Johnathan Crowder was southbound on a bicycle in the left hand lane on K-113 or Seth Child, just south of Anderson Avenue, when a 2003 Oldsmobile Alero driven by Jerry Marrow, 67, of Manhattan struck the rear of the bicycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KMAN-AM Manhattan.
Add your comments below
Manhattan Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Cabinet - The Wrecking Crew
|Dec '16
|K State Grad
|1
|Sentencing set in Brewer rape case (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Also a victim
|5
|Looking for a married man
|Dec '16
|Smartypants12
|2
|Let's play where is Gina and otis
|Dec '16
|Waldo
|1
|Trump will win, wait and see just watch
|Dec '16
|Butthurt
|28
|Army fires Grigsby from fort command post
|Dec '16
|Wrong head
|4
|Lady Jennifer F. Fort Riley
|Dec '16
|What again
|4
Find what you want!
Search Manhattan Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC